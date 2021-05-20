Herkimer County woman arrested after complaints of ‘dangerous situations’ at home daycare

POLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Herkimer County woman was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into her home daycare operation.

New York State Police have arrested Asheligh N. Rituno, 28, from Poland, New York, following complaints submitted by parents of children at Rituno’s home daycare operation.

According to Police, several parents made complaints of children not being supervised properly and put into “possibly dangerous situations” at a daycare ran out of her home in the village of Poland.

Subsequently, Rituno was arrested and charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Rituno was issued an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in the Town of Russia Court on May 20, 2021 at 6 p.m.

The investigation led by New York State Police was conducted with the assistance of the Poland Central School Resource Officer, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Department and Herkimer County Child Protective Services.