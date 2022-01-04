ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested Herman man after discovering stolen items on his property.

According to a post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office, deputies arrested Jeffrey R. Bush after finding him in possession of 4 stolen chainsaws and a stolen Mig welder. The discovery came after deputies executed a search warrant at 2511 County Route 24.

As a result, Bush was charged with five counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was issued appearance tickets to appear in Russell Town Court at a later date.