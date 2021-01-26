Hermon Dekalb Central School District dismisses early due to confirmed COVID-19 case

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A school district in St. Lawrence County dismissed their students early on Tuesday due to new COVID-19 cases.

Hermon Dekalb Central School District Administration alerted the community on Tuesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Administration, the staff member visits multiple classrooms during the school day, which led the District to dismiss all students early on January 26.

The District added that they will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the week to perform the contact tracing process with St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Also previously on Monday, January 25, the District confirmed that a lower elementary school student tested positive for the coronavirus. The case affected one classroom and one school bus. Parents or guardians of students potentially exposed were contacted by the school nurse.

Those considered close contacts were asked by the Hermon Dekalb Central School District to quarantine until contacted by Public Health.

As of January 25, the following COVID-19 data is the most current for the Hermon Dekalb Central School District.