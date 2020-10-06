‘Practice remote day’ to prepare in-person students at Hermon-Dekalb Central School District

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Hermon-Dekalb Central School District has scheduled a “practice remote day” to prepare the community for potential shutdown events.
Hermon-Dekalb announced that all in-person instruction students will be required to attend school remotely on October 8, 2020. According to the district this is immediately following recent closure of neighboring school districts.
According to HDCSD, transportation to the BOCES tech center will still be provided to students.
Hermon-Dekalb Superintendent Mark White released the following statement in a press release to famillies.
In light of the recent closure of a neighboring school, the odds of having to go partially or fully
remote at some point this year is becoming very real. In preparation for this potential event, we
will be asking all in building students to attend remotely on Thursday, October 8, 2020. This
will serve as a practice remote day giving students and staff an opportunity to put our remote
plan into action, and see where we need to make adjustments.
We understand this change is challenging for some families, but we value the trial run to see
how our plan works prior to having to need to use it for a real situation. We also welcome your
feedback on what worked well and what did not work after our trial day.
