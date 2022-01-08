ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hermon man was accused of stealing two snowmobiles in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey R. Bush is accused of stealing the snowmobiles and a snowmobile trailer from a property located in the town of Edwards. After investigating the incident, the SLCSO charged Bush with three counts of Petit Larceny.

He was released on an appearance ticket to appear on a later date in the Town of Edwards Court. However, Bush is currently being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on other criminal charges.