CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 38-year-old Hermon man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident on the Pike Road in Canton.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs allege that Joshua Miller was operating a vehicle with a .21 blood alcohol content after a traffic stop on August 19.

Miller was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a number of traffic tickets following the stop.

He was given an appearance ticket and slated to appear in the Town of Canton court at a later date.