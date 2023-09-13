CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 30-year-old Hermon man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in the town of Canton on Tuesday, September 12.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested Wallace McLaughlin after pulling him over on U.S. Route 11. Authorities allege that McLaughlin was operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs. A search found 38 grams of meth and a small quantity of fentanyl.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (second and seventh degrees), criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was also charged for not having plate lamps or tail lamps.

McLaughlin was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail after being arraigned in the Pierrepont Town Court.