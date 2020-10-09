Heuvelton awarded over $376K in grant funding for wastewater treatment projects

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Heuvelton has been awarded grant funding for wastewater treatment projects.

Northern Border Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration grant funding has been awarded to Heuvelton. The grant will help decommission a wastewater treatment plant and support new sewer construction.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the funding amount will total $376,190.

“I am proud to announce that valuable tax dollars will be returned back to the district in the form of this important grant,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This project will boost business and job retention and create economic development, while also updating valuable infrastructure that will help improve water quality in the area.”

