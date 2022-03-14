HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heuvelton is preparing to cheer on its boy’s basketball team this weekend.

Following a win last week, the Heuvelton Central School District boys varsity basketball team advanced to the New York State Final Four tournament, set to begin on March 18.

Heuvelton will specifically play among the top four teams in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class D. Additional teams in the Final Four include South Kortright Central, Prattsburgh Central/Avoca Central and Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.

The tournament will begin on Friday, March 18 where Heuvelton will take on South Kortright at 9:30 a.m. Following this game, Prattsburgh/ Avoca will face Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.

The winners of these two games will then compete for the Class D championship title on Saturday, March 19 at 5:15 p.m.

The State Final Four championship will be held at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Tickets for the tournament can be purchased online.