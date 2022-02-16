HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leaders from the Heuvelton Central School District are further addressing a photo that went viral in early February that involved a racial slur.

This photo, posted on February 8 and shared on social media, contained images of students forming a racial slur with their bodies.

Heuvelton Administrators then described this as an “extremely serious incident” in a letter to the community the following day and confirmed that disciplinary actions were being taken against involved students. The New York State Police also have an open investigation into the photo.

However, to further address the incident, the Heuvelton Board of Education released a statement to the community to discuss how the District plans to “become stronger” and continue to promote “respect and kindness.”

The full statement can be read below:

The Heuvelton Central School Board of Education wants to extend our gratitude to everyone who attended the Board of Education meeting held on February 9, 2022. We appreciated the thoughtful and heartfelt statements. We listened and you have been heard. As a board, it is our responsibility to set district policies that promote a safe, productive, and engaging learning community. Our world is ever-evolving and as such, district policies will continue to be reviewed and updated to reflect these changes.

Based on recent events that occurred at our school, we have an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more informed community. Conversations may be difficult and get uncomfortable but we feel that this is a valuable part of the learning process. Respect and empathy will be extremely important as we move forward. We have directed our school leaders to seek outside resources to help us navigate this journey. These tools will help guide us as we work together to support our students, staff, and the education process. We also welcome your feedback and positive suggestions. We encourage you to reach out to our district office with any questions, comments or concerns. As we move forward, we look to everyone to show respect and kindness to each other. We are committed to and take pride in creating a positive, respectful environment that inspires dedication to educational excellence. We are all in this together.

