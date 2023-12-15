HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the Heuvelton Central School District gave the go-ahead on a $25 million capital improvement project.

On Thursday, December 15, district residents voted 126-20 in favor of the improvement project that is slated to begin in 2025.

The main points of the construction include fixing the main parking lot, expanding kitchen and service areas and switching the electric feeders. Replacing the school’s gym and cafeteria are also on the agenda.

School officials said there will be no tax increase and the state should foot the bill for most of the construction. The district also said that it will use $2.6 million for the school’s capital reserve fund.