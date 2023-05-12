HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A good teacher can change someone’s life.

The Heuvelton Central School District celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week in the second week of May, to honor its teachers and faculty.

Heuvelton students shared how their teachers have positively affected their educational experience.

“I couldn’t ask for better teachers,” 12th Grade Student Tristin Young said, who has been in the District since Pre-K. “Being with them all in high school is really good. It builds a connection. They will always remember you.”

Lydia Vaughan moved to Heuvelton in middle school, but she said the faculty has made lasting impacts.

“I’ll definitely remember how supported I felt here and how I really felt like people wanted to see me succeed,” she shared. “That is such a wonderful feeling to feel that support and know that people are wanting you to go on and do great things.”

This a message even the youngest students understand, such as 4th Grade Student Rowen McAllister.

“They always push us to work harder and they help us with skills that we are good at and what we aren’t getting,” Rowen explained.

But many of the teachers are local to the area. Such as Receptionist Sharon Murdock and 3rd Grade Teacher Kara Cushing who are both Heuvelton alumni?

“I graduated from here, my siblings graduated from here and my three children graduated that I raised graduated from here,” Murdock said.

“As soon as they had an opening, I said ‘Okay, it’s time to come home,'” Cushing added. “I know what the feeling is when I walk in this building and I want to come back to it.”

Many teachers bring this passion into the classroom.

“The actual physical impact that you realize you have on the kids when you’re spending one to two 40-minute periods with them every single day,” High School Teacher Ginger Coller shared. “I just have such an opportunity to watch kids go and truly get to know who they are and what they need.”

Because the district is located in a rural part of Northern New York, the community is small. But faculty and students agreed that this makes the school one big family.

“We’re family-oriented,” Sharon Murdock expressed. “We actually take pride in working as a family, taking care of the children and the students here.”

“We’re all a big family because we all come together,” Rowen McAllister added. “We have parades and stuff and everyone is friendly.”

It’s such a positive-minded school district where I feel like everybody is in it together,” Ginger Coller shared. “Everyone truly cares about what the children need first.”

To all the teachers in the North Country, thank you for all you do.