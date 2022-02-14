HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Disciplinary actions are being taken against a group of students from the Heuvelton Central School District following a racial photo incident.

According to Heuvelton Administrators, this incident occurred on February 8, 2022, and was labeled as an “extremely serious incident” in a letter to the community.

Posts on Facebook described the photo to contain images of students forming a racial slur with their bodies. The image was circulated on social media and resulted in numerous reactions from other students, parents and community members.

Following this on February 11 in a press release, Heuvelton Administrators confirmed that disciplinary actions were taken according to the school board policy and district Code of Conduct and the investigation was concluded.

Administrators stated that although the identity of the group of students cannot be released due to privacy laws, the district’s Code of Conduct allows for a range of consequences.

This includes further investigations by local law enforcement. Heuvelton confirmed that the New York State Police have opened a separate investigation into the racial photo. More details on this investigation will be provided when they are made available.

Heuvelton also stated that it taking further steps to improve classroom environments throughout the district. This includes providing a Cultural Competency course, creating a student group. meeting with staff from the Dispute Resolution Center and forming an equity working group.

“While we are horrified by this week’s incident, we are determined to continue our work to create a safe and respectful school community where we can have productive conversations about race and honor multiple perspectives,” Heuvelton Administration stated in a press release.

Adding, “this event has served as a catalyst for change in our school district, and we understand that we must all take steps towards improving our work for racial equity.”