Heuvelton man arrested for possessing meth, loaded .22 caliber rifle

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a traffic stop on Tuesday, a man from Heuvelton was arrested for possessing illegal drugs.

33-year-old Joshua C. Hanna, of Heuvelton was arrested by New York State Police on July 20 in the city of Ogdensburg. According to Police, Hanna was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and precursors for manufacturing meth.

Additionally, Police stated that Hanna attempted to dispose of the evidence by tossing it out of his vehicle’s window. He was also found in possession of a load .22 caliber rifle.

Subsequently, Hanna was charged with the following:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the Third Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, under the Environmental Conservation Law

Hanna was arraigned in the Ogdensburg City Court and released on his own recognizance.