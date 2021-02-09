Heuvelton man arrested for raping minor, threatening victim with a knife

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Heuvelton man has been arrested and charged for incidents that involved a minor.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Arric L. Hunter, 46, of Heuvelton, New York, following an investigation of a rape of a victim under the age of 15. According to State Police, the incident occurred on February 5 at approximately 8 a.m. in the town of Depeyster.

The investigation revealed that Hunter also threatened the victim with a knife.

NYSP confirmed that Hunter was charged with Rape in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree.

Hunter was virtually arraigned before the Town of Canton Court. Due to previous felony convictions, he was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.

Arric L. Hunter is scheduled to reappear at the Town of Canton Court at a later date.