Heuvelton man arrested for stealing prescription drugs from multiple Kinney Drugs locations

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man has been arrested for stealing prescription drugs throughout the North Country.

New York State Police in Alexandria Bay have confirmed the arrest of Michael A. Micelli, 30, from Heuvelton, New York for several charges relating to the theft of prescription medication.

According to State Police, Micelli stole prescription drugs from both the Kinney Drugs stores in Alexandria Bay and Ogdensburg, New York.

Micelli was charged with the following at the listed locations

Village of Alexandria Bay, Kinney Drugs

Three counts of Petit Larceny, A-misdemeanor

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, A- misdemeanor

City of Ogdensburg, Kinney Drugs

One county of Petit Larceny, A-misdemeanor

Michael Micelli was issued appearance tickets for February 17, 2021, ordering him to appear in Ogdensburg City Court at 9 a.m., and in the Village of Alexandria Bay Court at 4 p.m.

New York State Police confirmed Micelli’s arrest on January 29, 2021.