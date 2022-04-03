MACOMB, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Heuvelton is facing multiple charges after being involved in a domestic incident in the town of Macomb.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on March 2 they investigated an incident that occurred on State Highway 58 in Macomb. An investigation determined that 26-year-old John W. Love had struck another person which caused them to be physically injured.

Love also reportedly obstructed the same individual’s breathing and displayed a firearm to them. The incident took place in the presence of a child.

As a result, Love was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Manacing in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Love was arraigned in front of Judge Dann of Gouverneur Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.