Heuvelton School District switches to remote instruction following positive COVID-19 case

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Heuvelton School Community is being alerted of updates regarding COVID-19.

The Heuvelton Central School District has confirmed that a member of the school community has tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this announcement, the District stated that instruction will be fully remote for all students on October 29, 2020, followed by an as-planned remote day on October 30.

Additionally, all students attending programs in the Northwest Technical Center and BOCES Special Education programs hosted at Heuvelton Central School will also be remote on October 29 and 30.

According to Superintendent Jesse Coburn, these two remote days “will allow staff and students to seek testing as necessary and allow the contact tracing procedure to be completed.”

The District stated that they are currently working with St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

The positive COVID-19 case reported on October 28 is the first case within the Heuvelton Central School District.

