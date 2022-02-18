CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — High levels of a contaminant were found in the Village of Carthage’s drinking water.

According to the Village, the locational running annual average for haloacetic acids present in drinking water exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level in 2021.

The Maximum Contaminant Level for Carthage’s drinking water was 60 ug/L for Haloacetic Acids, but two sample sites exceeded this level and logged 63.20 mircograms per liter 67.50 mircograms per liter. According to Carthage officials, these levels are based on a locational running annual average of quarterly samples collected at the two locations.

Haloacetic acids are a group of chemicals that are formed in drinking water during chlorine treatments where the chlorine reacts with certain acids that are in naturally-occurring organic materials.

Levels of haloacetic acids can vary each day and are dependent on the temperature of a water source and amount of organic material, amount of chlorine added and other factors.

Village leaders said that this is not an emergency, but released the notice to inform customers in Carthage. Due to this, no immediate action is required or necessary and drinking water does not need to be boiled.

However, Carthage and West Carthage Joint Water personnel are currently working with the Department of Health to identify a solution for this problem.

Carthage confirmed that it has hired an engineering firm to evaluate the Village’s water storage tanks and possibly install mixers to remove excess disinfection byproducts from the Carthage’s drinking water.