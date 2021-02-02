High risk sports practices permitted to start in Jefferson County on February 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health has released awaited guidance regarding high risk sports for local school districts.

On Monday, Jefferson County Public Health Directer Ginger Hall announced that practice sessions conducted per New York State Department of Health guidelines for high risk sports may begin on February 8, 2021. However, at this time, competitions and tournaments are not permitted at this time.

According to Public Health, Jefferson County’s 14-day COVID-19 infection rate has remained above 8%, as positive cases increased from 856 on December 1, 2020 to 4,407 on January 29, 2021.

In response to this rapid spike, Public Health stated that they will only allow competitions and tournaments if the 14-day rolling average percentage rate is 4% or below.

Additional guidance all Jefferson County school districts will be required to follow include:

Practice, sports competition and tournaments will not occur if the school is following 100% remote instructions

Athletes must wear acceptable face coverings as detailed by NYSDOH, unless a medical exemption is obtained from a medical provider and approved by the school’s physician

Spectators will not be permitted to attend indoor sporting events

According to New York State, high risk sports include basketball, competitive cheer and dance, ice hockey, wrestling, football, contact lacrosse and volleyball.

Jefferson County Public Health also shared that the guidance provided is the minimum; school districts may implement more restrictive measures.