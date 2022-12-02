WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a day of relief, high winds will return to Jefferson County this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson County on Saturday as wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

South to southeast winds will pick up to 25 to 35 miles per hour on Saturday morning, according to the NWS.

These damaging winds have the potential to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

A lakeshore flood warning will also take effect at 1 p.m. on December 3. The NWS said that the combination of high lake levels and significant wave action may result in minor lakeshore flooding along the immediate shoreline, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low-lying areas.

Travel may also be difficult during this time, especially for high-profile vehicles. People are urged to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm. Avoid windows and use caution if on the roads.

The high wind warning in Jefferson County will take effect at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3 and is set to expire at 10 p.m. that night.