High wind warning issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County residents should expect high winds on Sunday evening into late Monday night.

This was confirmed by the National Weather Service located in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. According to the NWS, southeast winds will range from 25 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour during this time.

The winds could blow down trees and power lines and as a result damage property and cause scattered power outages. Residents are warned that traveling may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Individuals are encouraged to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation. Residents are also advised to fasten their loose objects or shelter them in a safe location before the high winds begin