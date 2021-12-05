High wind warning issued for Lewis County

A large tree uprooted onto Rt. 132 bringing down a massive array of power onto the roadway, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sandwich, Mass. Utility crews had to wait for the winds to subside before they could go up in bucket trucks to repair the damage. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a severe high wind warning for Lewis County on Sunday.

According to the NWS, the warning will remain in effect from 10 p.m. on Sunday night until 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Residents should expect south winds from 25 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The winds may create damage by blowing down trees and power lines. As a result, widespread power outages are expected.

Residents are also warned that travel will be difficult especially for high-profile vehicles. They are also encouraged to stay indoors and remain in the lower levels of their home and avoid windows.

Individuals should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation.