ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for St. Lawrence County beginning on Saturday, December 11 at 5 p.m. and lasting through Sunday, December 12 at 4 a.m.

Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service is advising people to avoid being outside near trees, use caution if driving is necessary and remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm, especially avoiding windows.

Up-to-date weather forecasts and alerts are available on InformNNY.com.