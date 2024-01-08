WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for high winds this week.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, slated to activate on Tuesday, January 9.

Southeast winds will average between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 70 miles per hour. A gale warning has also been issued for the eastern Lake Ontario region. Waves are expected to swell up to 14 feet.

These high winds have the potential to blow down trees and power lines, which could result in widespread power outages. The NWS warned that travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

People are urged to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.

National Grid has also made preparations. External line crews have been mobilized across upstate New York to support restoration efforts. If a power outage occurs, National Grid customers can notify the company online.

However, National Grid warned to always use extreme caution near downed power lines, and never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a power line.

High wind warnings will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10.