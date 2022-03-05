NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) — A high wind watch has been issued in several North Country counties for Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible in Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties on Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from Sunday afternoon until 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

The NWS warned that the high winds could blow down trees and power lines and that scattered power outages are possible. They also advised residents that travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation. The NWS also suggested individuals fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.