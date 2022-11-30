UPDATE: The Thousand Islands Bridge System has resumed normal operations following vehicle restrictions put in place earlier Wednesday due to high winds.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — High winds have people across the North Country anchoring outdoor possessions in hopes of keeping them from getting blown over and causing property damage.

The winds are also causing changes for vehicle traffic.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is restricting some vehicles at bridge crossings. All high-profile commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, RVs, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles will be unable to access the Thousand Islands Bridge until wind speeds reduce.

The restriction took effect at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.