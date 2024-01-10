WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hurricane-force winds ripped through Watertown on January 9.

This left a path of destruction throughout the city, including torn-off roofs, blown-out windows at North Elementary and dangerous power outages.

“We’re surprised that it was as bad as it was,” Judy Moore, a homeowner in Watertown said after the storm. “We were hoping it wouldn’t be that bad. But it is worse than we thought.”

Families were forced to find shelter while winds reached peaked at 78 miles per hour at the Watertown Airport.

“My four-year-old daughter was really scared because she never heard. 80-mile-an-hour winds before,” Grant Kerst of Watertown expressed. “It was just noisy, blowing winds.”

Half a dozen houses in the city were condemned after massive trees fell over or were ripped out of the ground.

A family on North Hamilton Street in the City was home when a tree sliced their house in half. No one was injured and were able to safely evacuate.

These were sights many city first responders had never seen before.

“We see storm damage a lot around here. We see maybe on a daily or weekly basis, we’ll have wire-down calls or tree limbs down. These seem to be a little bit different,” City of Watertown Fire Captain Chuck Waugh explained. “We’re seeing entire trees down. We’ve got some damage, I would say that would even be complete. 100% destruction of homes.”

According to Captain Waugh, the City Fire Department had between 80 to 100 calls in 12 hours. This number only grew as storm recovery continued.

As of 5 p.m. on January 10, over 9,000 people in the Watertown vicinity remained without power. Many were given water and dry ice from National Grid to try and wait out the emergency. Warming shelters are available at the following locations:

Adams – noon

Glen Park – noon

Sackets Harbor – noon

Theresa – 2 p.m.

West Carthage – 2 p.m.

Three warming stations in St. Lawrence County have also been set up in Harrisville, Hermon and Star Lake fire stations.

However, lake effect snow warnings have been issued for Jefferson County, which could only intensify outages and destruction.

“When you add snow and that extra weight on top of already weakened trees or tree limbs, that causes them to fall, creating more damage,” Captain Waugh said. “We have houses that have open roofs. We have different buildings that are open up so that snow can also create more damage to those buildings as well as to the inside of those buildings.”

A state of emergency and travel advisory remain active for Jefferson County.