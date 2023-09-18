WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College (JCC) and the Jefferson-Lewis Association for Counseling and Development will hold Higher Education Day on Monday, October 2 in the JCC McVean Student Center gymnasium.

The Higher Education Day showcases approximately 70 colleges along with representatives of the Armed Services. It’s a day where attendees can learn about college and military options, compare institutions and offerings, gather information about admission requirements and connect with people in a single event. Higher Education Day is open to the public.

A day session for high school students will run from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be an evening session open to all will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A financial aid presentation will be held during the evening session from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions regarding admission requirements, degree programs, financial aid, campus life/extracurricular activities and housing.

For any questions about Higher Education Day, contact Jack Brand, Guidance Counselor at Indian River Middle School at 315-642-0125 or jackbrand@ircsd.org. Prospective students can also contact Enrollment Services at JCC at 315-786-2437.