The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#50. Word processors and typists

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,630

– Employment: 42,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($57,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($54,140)

#49. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Employment: 891,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($52,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)

#48. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,010

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Employment: 1,850,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,730)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($54,450)

#47. Bill and account collectors

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,410

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,630

– Employment: 222,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,940)

#46. Social and human service assistants

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 399,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

#45. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,920

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Employment: 727,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($51,470)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,440)

— Anchorage, AK ($47,150)

#44. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,110

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– Employment: 20,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($59,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)

#43. Security guards

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,120

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($57,480)

#42. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,230

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#41. Food batchmakers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,490

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

#40. Highway maintenance workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,280

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($67,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

#39. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,340

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,870)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($56,650)

#38. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,390

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)

— Odessa, TX ($70,950)

#37. Automotive body and related repairers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $44,040

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#36. Procurement clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $44,660

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

#35. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $45,030

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#34. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $45,070

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

#33. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $45,320

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#32. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,140

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($92,800)

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($83,130)

— Napa, CA ($68,470)

#31. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,150

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

#30. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,290

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#29. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#28. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $47,980

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,480

– Employment: 99,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Longview, WA ($65,210)

— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL ($58,070)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($57,790)

#27. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $48,200

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#26. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $49,180

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#25. Opticians, dispensing

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $49,700

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,300)

— New Haven, CT ($69,460)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($66,670)

#24. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $50,370

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#23. Postal service clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#22. Carpenters

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#21. Self-enrichment teachers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,490

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,930

– Employment: 222,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#20. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,800

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($69,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,140)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,980)

#19. Postal service mail carriers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $52,610

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#18. Chefs and head cooks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $53,150

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $56,520

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#16. Electricians

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $57,330

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $58,470

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $58,820

– #465 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#13. Industrial machinery mechanics

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#12. Construction and building inspectors

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#11. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,570

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#10. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#9. Food service managers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $64,510

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $67,100

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#6. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,150

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#5. Insurance sales agents

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,270

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#4. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $70,240

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $86,370

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $97,800

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $106,310

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)