The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Word processors and typists
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $38,510
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $42,630
– Employment: 42,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($57,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($54,140)
#49. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $39,000
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,880
– Employment: 891,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)
— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($52,620)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)
#48. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $39,010
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $40,420
– Employment: 1,850,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,730)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($54,450)
#47. Bill and account collectors
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $39,410
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $40,630
– Employment: 222,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,700)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,940)
#46. Social and human service assistants
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $39,910
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,230
– Employment: 399,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)
— Danbury, CT ($54,870)
#45. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $39,920
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,210
– Employment: 727,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($51,470)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,440)
— Anchorage, AK ($47,150)
#44. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $41,110
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,490
– Employment: 20,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($66,390)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($59,690)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($57,930)
#43. Security guards
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $41,120
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,360
– Employment: 1,054,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($57,480)
#42. Court, municipal, and license clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $41,230
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,490
– Employment: 156,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)
#41. Food batchmakers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $41,490
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,970
– Employment: 153,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
#40. Highway maintenance workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $43,280
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,200
– Employment: 149,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($67,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)
#39. Maintenance and repair workers, general
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $43,340
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $43,790
– Employment: 1,357,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,230)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,870)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($56,650)
#38. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $43,390
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,580
– Employment: 549,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($88,150)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($80,420)
— Odessa, TX ($70,950)
#37. Automotive body and related repairers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $44,040
– #376 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,430
– Employment: 137,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#36. Procurement clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $44,660
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,400
– Employment: 61,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)
#35. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $45,030
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,300
– Employment: 1,063,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)
— Boulder, CO ($56,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)
#34. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $45,070
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $40,960
– Employment: 116,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)
#33. Payroll and timekeeping clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $45,320
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,290
– Employment: 133,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)
#32. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $46,140
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,850
– Employment: 47,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($92,800)
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($83,130)
— Napa, CA ($68,470)
#31. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $46,150
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,860
– Employment: 188,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)
— Decatur, IL ($60,740)
#30. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $46,290
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,500
– Employment: 141,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)
#29. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $47,350
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
#28. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $47,980
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,480
– Employment: 99,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Longview, WA ($65,210)
— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL ($58,070)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($57,790)
#27. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $48,200
– #303 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#26. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $49,180
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#25. Opticians, dispensing
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $49,700
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,380
– Employment: 68,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,300)
— New Haven, CT ($69,460)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($66,670)
#24. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $50,370
– #353 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#23. Postal service clerks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– #371 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#22. Carpenters
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $51,270
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,200
– Employment: 699,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
#21. Self-enrichment teachers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $51,490
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,930
– Employment: 222,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
#20. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $51,800
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,650
– Employment: 248,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($69,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,140)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,980)
#19. Postal service mail carriers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $52,610
– #404 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#18. Chefs and head cooks
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $53,150
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $56,520
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#16. Electricians
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $57,330
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#15. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $58,470
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $58,820
– #465 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#13. Industrial machinery mechanics
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $60,940
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#12. Construction and building inspectors
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#11. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $62,570
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#10. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $63,880
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#9. Food service managers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $64,510
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $65,720
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $67,100
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#6. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $69,150
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#5. Insurance sales agents
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $69,270
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#4. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $70,240
– #213 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $86,370
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#2. Detectives and criminal investigators
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $97,800
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
– Annual mean salary: $106,310
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)