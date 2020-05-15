Highly anticipated Renzi Market opens on May 18

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Locally owned Renzi Foodservice has introduced a new online marketplace and will begin offering curbside pickup and residential home delivery to the city and town of Watertown.

Renzi Market will provide the public a new outlet to safely source essential food and supplies online and shop from the comfort of their homes, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The online market will be available for the community to start placing orders beginning on Monday, May 18.

In addition to the convenience of online shopping and delivery, Renzi Market will be a new opportunity to support the local community by sourcing grocery essentials and specialty items from a local, family-owned company, including products from local farms and manufacturers.

“We are excited that the Renzi Market will allow us to provide high-quality products right from our family to yours,” said Jude Renzi, CEO of Renzi Foodservice.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for so many individuals, and our goal is to adapt our business to address gaps in the supply chain and better serve local families in our community. Renzi Foodservice has the systems in place from serving our business customers for nearly 45 years. Our team has been working hard over the past few weeks to build onto that, enabling us to effectively expand our business and continue our mission of Delivering the Difference to local communities.”

The online Renzi Market will offer hundreds of items, including fresh and frozen meat and seafood, dairy, produce, bread and baked goods, pantry and frozen grocery items, paper products and more.

All orders must be placed on the Renzi Market online ordering website.

Curbside pickup at Renzi Foodservice headquarters, located at 901 Rail Drive in Watertown, is available to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public will not be permitted inside the facility.

Contactless home delivery is available for those who reside within the city and town of Watertown. Delivery days are Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, including specific details, requirements and instructions on how to order online for curbside pickup and home delivery, visit RenziFoodservice.com/RenziMarket.

To help safeguard team members and the public, Renzi employees will be practicing recommended social distancing and safety protocols during any Renzi Market curbside pickups or home deliveries, as required by government and healthcare agencies.

Food deliveries will be transported in refrigerated, temperature-controlled vehicles, ensuring that food is kept at safe and appropriate temperatures throughout the entire food journey from the warehouse to the customer’s door. The Renzi Foodservice warehouse is regularly audited by an independent agency and has continually received superior ratings for food safety, sanitation, operations methods and HACCP best practices.

