WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Tug Hill Commission and the Northern Oneida County Council of Governments will host a workshop for highway departments and town boards on highway operations on Wednesday, August 23 at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center in Barneveld.

The workshop will be held at 8520 Old Poland Road in Barneveld. Instructor Laird Petrie will lead this highway departments and town budgets discussion.

This event will be an opportunity to discuss statutory duties of both the town board and the highway superintendent when it comes to highway operations including the highway budget,

hiring, and firing highway workers and control of highway equipment.

This workshop is a second chance to learn more about this topic, as previously presented on it in Adams in May.

For more information or to register, call the Tug Hill Commission at 315-785-2380 or email tughill@tughill.org.