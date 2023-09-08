WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Route 283 now honors a North Country leader.

On August 7, a segment of the Jefferson County highway was officially dedicated to the late Colonel Michael Plummer, who served in the U.S. Army for 31 years.

This was part of New York legislation that dedicated highway systems to veterans.

“It’s sort of a thank you that I want to give to the family that shared him with us. Because it’s the families behind the people in the military that support and you have done that over the years,” 117th New York Assemblyman Kenneth Blakenbush said at the ceremony. “

Plummer’s family, including his widow, Miriam, attended the highway dedication and expressed that it was bittersweet.

“It’s hard for all of us because I really do miss him,” Miriam shared. “But at the same time, it brings back so many wonderful memories.”

Col. Plummer and Miriam spent decades in the North Country region. He was credited with Fort Drum’s revival back in the 1980’s.

“In 1980 he wrote a white paper that said, ‘Hey, the Army need more light infantry,” Fort Drum’s Acting Senior Commander Matthew Braman said at the ceremony. “I am here today because of that white paper. So are all the other ones wearing uniforms.”

Plummer served as the first chief of staff of the new Fort Drum when it was officially reactivated in 1985. He also was an active member of the community and spearheaded the “Adopt a 10th Mountain Platoon program.

The late retired colonel volunteered with this program until his death in 2023. However, his family said he was nothing but humble.

“To just know that people actually know and realize it means the world,” his widow expressed.

The Colonel Michael Plummer Highway spans from the City of Watertown and the town of Pamelia line to the intersection of Interstate 342.