ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups, the Sheriff’s Office said that the following roads have been shut down as of Saturday afternoon :
- State Highway 37 between the Jefferson County line in the town of Hammond and Ford Street Extension in the City of Ogdensburg
- State Highway 68 between the town of Canton and the City of Ogdensburg
- State Highway 12
However, the Sheriff’s Office explained that those traveling eastbound and have a destination in Ogdensburg will be permitted to continue but must use extreme caution.
A travel ban remains active in St. Lawrence County through 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.