ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple highways running through St. Lawrence County are closed due to whiteout conditions, according to a social media post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

As emergency responders are actively on the scene of several motor vehicle accidents and multi-car pile-ups, the Sheriff’s Office said that the following roads have been shut down as of Saturday afternoon :

State Highway 37 between the Jefferson County line in the town of Hammond and Ford Street Extension in the City of Ogdensburg

State Highway 68 between the town of Canton and the City of Ogdensburg

State Highway 12

However, the Sheriff’s Office explained that those traveling eastbound and have a destination in Ogdensburg will be permitted to continue but must use extreme caution.

A travel ban remains active in St. Lawrence County through 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.