WEBB, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker was rescued by Forest Rangers last week after sustaining a head injury in the Adirondack Mountains.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, on April 11 at 1:07 p.m., Forest Rangers in Herkimer County received an emergency call stating that a hiker had sustained a head injury near the summit of Rondaxe Mountain.

Seven DEC Forest Rangers responded to the call where a 57-year-old hiker from Sherill was found. Old Forge Ambulance EMTs administered care to the individual and Rangers conducted the technical work necessary to safely lower the subject down the mountain.

The hiker was transported to Old Forge Airport where Mercy Flight flew him to the hospital.

Additional assistance was provided by members of DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, Old Forge Fire, Inlet Fire, Eagle Bay Fire and Webb Police.

The scene was cleared by 4:30 p.m. on April 11.