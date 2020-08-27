Archeologists to further study Lake Ontario Island for specific roles in War of 1812

HORSE ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sackets Harbor and Lake Ontario are known for their historical roles in the war of 1812, but a new island is being investigated for its own history.

A new archeology project through Binghamton University will investigate Horse Island, near Sackets Harbor, for its historic role during a battle between Great Britain and the United States.

According to NYS Parks, Horse Island was the scene of an amphibious landing by British forces in the predawn hours of May 29, 1813. The island’s initial defenders, which included a unit of volunteers from Albany, made first contact before retreating to the mainland to continue a three-hour battle.

Additionally, the battle involved hundreds of troops on both sides, and resulted in significant casualties.

The project recently received a $50,000 federal grant to study the 24-acre island. The funding will support the investigation by the Research Foundation for the State UniverUniversity of New York Public Archaeology Facility at Binghamton University; ultimately to include the island as part of the nearby Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.

This project will be funded by the National Park Service.

