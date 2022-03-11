(WWTI) — The historic $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package recently passed by the House will benefit the North Country.

Approved funding through the 2022 spending package is set to fund programs supporting Fort Drum, economic development, rural communities, environmental issues and infrastructure.

Programs and projects set to receive funding are listed below and broken down by sector.

Military Advancements

$27 million: Fort Drum Well Field Expansion Resilience Project

$10 million increase: Air Force quantum network testbed at the Air Force Research Labratory in Rome, New York

Economic Development

$1 million: Clinton County Business Ready Capital Project

$1 million: North Coutnry Community College

$205,000: Warren County Employment and Training

Rural Communities

$997,000: Agriculture and Youth Center in Essex County

$500,000: Herkimer County Broadband Expansion

Environmental Priorities

$50,000: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove accumulated sediment from the Salmon River, Malone

$20 million: Lake Champlain Basin Program

Increased funding for acid rain monitoring and mitigation in the Northeast

Infrastructure

$3 million: Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority for the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge

$950,000: Warren and Washington County Industrial Development Agency

$35 million: Northern Border Regional Commission

Full text of the $1.5 trillion spending package can be found on the U.S. House website.