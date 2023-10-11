CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Visitors to the village’s historic Constable Hall will enjoy the sprawling grounds more with nine new all-weather benches thanks to a $4,800 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, according to a press release.

Constable Hall Executive Director, Loraine O’Donnell (WWTI/Kenneth Eysaman)

The grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund helped the Constable Hall Association purchase the benches to enhance the overall visitor experience. One of many improvements made to the grounds at Constable Hall which features historical gardens and a walking trail.

This is one of fourteen grants totaling $58,050 awarded this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support projects and programs that impact the quality of life for residents in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographic-specific fund to strengthen and enhance the Boonville, Constableville and Westernville communities. Information on this fund and all other Northern New York Community Foundation funds, programs and scholarships is available on their website.

The application for the next grant cycle of funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will be available in February 2024.