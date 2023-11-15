DE KALB JUNCITON, N.Y. (WWTI) – DeKalb Junction residents once again have a local watering hole to call their own.

After several years, the shuttered Amvets at 4348 US Route 11 in DeKalb Junction has reopened as the Olde DeKalb Hotel with a lovingly restored interior and a familiar face behind the bar.

Scott Fenlong grew up in the DeKalb landmark as it was once owned by his father, David Fenlong from 1984 to 1998. Fenlong and his wife Rebecca purchased the building earlier this year not just as a business opportunity but to honor the family legacy and the history of the town itself.

As part of the extensive restoration, the Fenlongs’ focus was on preservation which is evident in Mr. Fenlong’s detailed craftsmanship and the homey feel of the interior decor. Black and white photos of historic DeKalb adorn the walls and even the wood surrounding the front door was reclaimed from a fallen barn in West Hermon. The Olde DeKalb Hotel continues to be a family affair with daughter Kayna House working alongside Scott and Rebecca.

The Olde DeKalb Hotel is open Thursday through Monday from noon to close and features both drinks and freshly made food from scratch available as dine in or take out. Their menu will feature rotating weekly specials as well as Thursday wing nights and Friday fish fries.

With an official Grand Opening event in the works, the Fenlongs hope to also bring back karaoke nights, live bands on Saturdays, and other seasonal events. The Olde DeKalb Hotel is also available for private parties.

You can find the Olde DeKalb Hotel on Facebook and take out orders can be placed by calling (315) 302-4200.