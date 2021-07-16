‘History of Early Lighting’ exhibit opening in Canton

Copper and brass table lamp commemorative from the Spanish American War era. Embossed “Admiral Dewey’s Lamp” with an image of the battleship Maine. (St. Lawrence Historical Society)

CANTON, N.Y. — The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is featuring the “History of Early Lighting” exhibit starting Tuesday.

The exhibit is sponsored by National Grid and will display 250 objects dating from the 1600s to the 1900s. The earliest portion covers candle sticks, grease lamps, whale oil lamps, burning fluid, and lard lamps dating as early at 1600.

There will also be three display cases of lamps, two cases of accessories which include an early tinderbox, strike-anywhere-matches, spill plane, candle snuffers, match holders, miniature lamps, wick trimmers, lamp chimneys, lamp burners, containers for filling lamps with fuel, lamp doilies, and a photographer’s lantern used to retouch glass negatives.

The exhibit will have free admission and will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.