Hobby Lobby to officially open in the Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all artists and “crafters”, Salmon Run Mall has announced the official grand opening of Hobby Lobby.

According to their website, the arts and crafts store will be open to customers on July 31 2020.

Hobby Lobby will fill the vacancy where Sears was previously located.

Starting July 31, the store will be open Monday through Saturday 9 am to 8 pm, and will be closed on Sundays.

