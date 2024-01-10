ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to data from Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, approximately 5,300 New Yorkers died from opioid-related overdose in 2022. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than 88% of overdose deaths.

Between 2016 and 2022, opioid prescription rates were decreased by 36%, and access to buprenorphine treatment was increased. In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul made $192.8 million available to support organizations offering critical prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services to address opioid use disorder.

In the Capital Region, municipalities offered free Naloxone distribution and training. Participants were taught to recognize an overdose and administer Narcan, a medication that can reverse and block the effects of opioids.

Over $200 million from opioid settlement dollars are available to spend from Fiscal Year 2024. The funds will be used for the following initiatives in 2024:

Programs to support and bolster the addiction workforce.

Investments to support the most vulnerable and underserved communities. This includes enhancing Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) services in correctional settings and expanding efforts to connect unengaged and unhoused individuals to critical programs and services.

Maximizing the effectiveness of available resources and increased harm reduction efforts, including expanding low-threshold buprenorphine access and disseminating millions of additional fentanyl and xylazine test strips and naloxone medication.

Additional proposals to address the opioid crisis include: