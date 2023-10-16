MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 29-year-old Hogansburg man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after an alleged incident on Friday, October 13.

New York State Police charged Johnny Square with driving while intoxicated-previous conviction. Troopers observed a 2021 black GMC Sierra on the shoulder of State Highway 37, in the town of Massena, with their hazard lights on just before 2 a.m.

Authorities stopped to check on the vehicle that was operated by Square. While interviewing him, he was showing signs of impairment. Troopers administered sobriety tests, which Square failed. HE was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena where he refused to provide a breath sample.

Square was issued vehicle and traffic tickets and arraigned at the Town of Massena Court for the refusal DWI. He was released on his own recognizances.