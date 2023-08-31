WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A portion of Holcomb Street in Watertown will be shut down for part of the day on Thursday, August 31.

Holcomb will be closed from Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street. This is while construction crews work to install a new water main. The road will be re-opened at 5 p.m. each night and be opened to traffic on weekends.

Motorists will be re-routed around construction through Paddock Street to Sherman Street onto Clinton Street. Large trucks are encouraged to use Washington Street.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, motorists should

exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.