Holiday decorations return to downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year!

Although it is only the second of November, Watertown’s Public Square is preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

Annual holiday decorations have already been hung from light posts around the square, and streets branching off. This includes snowflakes, candy canes and Christmas trees lined with lights and tinsel.





Holiday decorations on Watertown Public Square, November 10, 2021 (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

This is in preparation for Watertown’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony which will kick off the season on December 3, 2021.

This annual event invites community members to watch a holiday-themed parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. City officials then gather to light trees on Public Square with holiday lights, which remain lit throughout December.