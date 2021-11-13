Holiday market offering food, crafts, wine in Massena on Nov. 20

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Chamber’s annual Craft, Food and Wine Show will return at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena on November 20.

According to a release from the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 holiday market will feature nearly 50 vendors inside the old TJ Maxx location in the mall. The show plans on highlighting handmade and value-added products from across the region.

There will be a $5 admission fee for attendees ages 12 and older. The money raised will be used towards supporting the County Chamber and supporting the business community.

Brooke Rouse organized the event and said that the chamber is proud to continue to support small businesses from the area.

“We are excited to be able to support these small businesses by hosting another Craft, Food & Wine Show to kick off the holiday season,” Rouse said. “The mall provides a great location to allow vendors and guests to spread out, plenty of parking, and a chance to shop local at the many shops inside the Mall.”

This year’s event will include tastings with six different wineries including River Myst, Bella Brooke, High Peaks, and Bregg Winery, all located in St. Lawrence County. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase pottery, jewelry, soaps, candles, and more.

Those attending are required to wear masks at the event, except when participating in wine tastings. The full list of vendors and more information on the event can be found on the event calendar on the STLC website.