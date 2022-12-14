In this edition of :90 Shopping Trip, Delaney Keppner joins Amanda from Brewer Bookstore in Canton, a perfect spot to do your holiday shopping this year.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Delaney Keppner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Delaney Keppner
Posted:
Updated:
In this edition of :90 Shopping Trip, Delaney Keppner joins Amanda from Brewer Bookstore in Canton, a perfect spot to do your holiday shopping this year.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now