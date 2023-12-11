SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is a great time to get together with family and friends, but when you’re traveling it can be challenging.

Christmas time typically brings high travel demand with surging prices, even with the pandemic-related travel boom. However this year you can see a 13% decrease in prices compared to last year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index, airfare prices have decreased about 13% from October 2022 to October 2023 compared to prices from September 2021 to September 2022 which rose 42.9%.

However, even though prices are less pricey this year, you can still follow these smart tips to help you hack the holiday season.

Book your flight early

This may be an obvious tip, however, it’s always important to remember to book your flight as soon as possible.

According to data from Hopper, the average airfare for Christmas trips is $400 round trip which is down about 12% from last year but still 30% higher than this time in 2019.

With inflation causing prices to soar, 41% of users traveling for the holidays are very concerned about how they will afford the travel they have already planned. Hopper recommends getting your tickets early as high demand for holiday travel and rising fuel prices will push prices up as Christmas approaches.

To save stress and estimate when the best time is, the earlier the better. Travel apps like Hopper and Google Flights can help you estimate the best time to fly.

Travel on ‘off days’

The most popular days of the week to travel are Fridays and the weekends.

Take an early day off from work and save yourself the stress and holiday hustle and bustle by traveling on an off day.

Traveling on a weekday tends to be cheaper and around the holidays, you will want to avoid the Sunday before and after Thanksgiving.

Sometimes traveling on the holiday itself can be cheaper.

Look for airports nearby

When traveling to major metropolitan destinations like New York City, Atlanta and Chicago, you have the option to choose from multiple airports.

Even though the airport you wanted to go to may be a bit closer, it’s worth looking at other airports to see if prices aren’t as high.

It’s always worth the search for a secondary airport that serves the area you’re planning to travel to, especially on the holidays.

Take advantage of Google Flights’ Explore function

If you don’t have a set location on where to travel for the holidays but want to plan a vacation somewhere, Google Flights’ Explore function is a useful tool.

Its website shows you the top travel destinations with the cheapest airfare from wherever you are.

You can search for specific or flexible dates within a given month in the explore function. Google Flights also allows you to set a fare alert so you can see when the price of the ticket drops or rises.

Make the most of travel rewards

When traveling, you can rack up a lot of points and miles and the best time to use those are during the holidays.

According to data from Nerd Wallet, a data-driven analysis of 18 airlines shows that the best airlines with the highest cents per mile are American, Jet Blue, Virgin Atlantic and Southwest Airlines with an average of 1.5 cents per mile.

If you have traveled quite frequently within the past year, you might want to rack in your travel points or miles and use them towards your holiday airfare ticket.

Book your parking at the airport early

If you’re flying during Christmas, chances are you might be leaving your car at the airport. To save you from stress and time spent circling the airport parking lots and garages, it’s best to book your parking ahead of time.

Locally, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport announced in November that they created three new surface parking lots to expand parking capacity at SYR by approximately 900 spaces as part of phase one of re-envisioning the Landside/Parking at SYR.

Central New Yorkers are encouraged to pre-book their parking on the airport’s parking website and if travelers want to seek day-of or drive-up parking, they can monitor parking availability on the website as well.

Travelers with questions about what can and cannot pass through the TSA security checkpoint are encouraged to use the agency’s popular “Ask TSA” social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

