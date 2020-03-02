Hollister launches Confidence Project in conjuction with World Teen Mental Wellness Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 2, World Teen Mental Wellness Day aims to bring awareness and information to teens on preventative issues regarding their mental health.

According to the American Psychological Association , Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation, with 91 percent of teens reporting they are stressed about school, family, friends, health and money.

Hollister is launching their Hollister Confidence Project in conjunction with World Teen Mental Wellness Day. The Confidence Project is a year-round, program that pushes to show teens how they can feel comfortable in their own skin and to help spread that message to their friends and the community in which they live.

“We know mental wellness is a top priority for our teen customers. Through World Teen Mental Wellness Day, we hope to drive further awareness and support of the importance of self-care for Gen Z, and we are excited to simultaneously launch the Hollister Confidence Project,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Millions of our customers have let us into their lives, giving us millions of opportunities to make meaningful change together. Ultimately, we want to help encourage teens to achieve their goals of living happy, healthy lifestyles, and to be comfortable and confident in their own skin.”

