NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents.

HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter.

“We remain committed to ensuring our most vulnerable New Yorkers have access to assistance and programs that will help address rising costs for heating their homes this winter,” Governor Hochul said. “The Home Energy Assistance Program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply for these benefits which will provide much needed financial relief.”

Households may eligible for an emergency benefit if there is a danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off. Emergency benefit applications will be accepted beginning January 3, 2023.

According to HEAP’s website, households may be eligible for a regular benefit if:

A member of the household is a United States Citizen or qualified alien;

The household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for household size as posted in the table below;

The household receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits;

The household receives Temporary Assistance; or

The household receives Code A Supplemental Security Income.

2022-2023 HEAP Benefit Gross Monthly Income Guidelines:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,852 2 $3,730 3 $4,608 4 $5,485 5 $6,363 6 $7,241 7 $7,405 8 $7,570 9 $7,734 10 $7,899 11 $8,064 12 $8,228 13 $8,778 Each additional Add $590

Regular HEAP benefits have been increased due to a higher heating costs forecast for the coming winter:

33% increase for households that heat with oil, kerosene or propane;

21% increase for households that heat with wood, wood pellets, coal or corn; and

14 % increase for households that heat with electricity or natural gas.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $976 in heating assistance depending on; income, household size, how the home is heated and if the household contains a vulnerable member, according to the press release.

Applications for heating assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone. New York State residents outside New York City can apply online for regular heating assistance benefits.

Departments of Social Services for Northern New Yorkers locations are:

Jefferson County Department of Social Services

250 Arsenal Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Phone: 315-785-3229

Days Open: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lewis County Department of Social Services

5274 Outer Stowe Street

Lowville, NY 13367

Phone: 315-376-5400

Days Open: Monday through Friday

St Lawrence County Department of Social Services

6 Judson Street

Canton, NY 13617

Phone: 315-379-2303

Days Open: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nearly 1.7 million in HEAP benefits were issued last winter, the highest in the past five years, and a similar demand for assistance is expected in the coming winter.